Second cost of living support payment being made today

Eligible New Zealanders can expect the second of the Government’s cost of living payments in their bank accounts from today.

To be eligible, a person must be a New Zealand tax resident aged 18 and over, who earns $70,000 or less per year, and who is not receiving the winter energy payment. The initiative, which is projected to cost $816 million, was announced in Budget 2022.

Fewer people will be getting the payment than September’s first installment, however.

There was criticism after some New Zealanders living overseas and a small number of dead people received it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was confirmed recently that more than 30,000 people will have to prove to Inland Revenue they are eligible.

READ MORE: Nats: Govt 'utterly disrespectful' over cost of living error

It came after National requested an independent investigation to work out the scale of the issue.

Auditor General John Ryan wrote to Inland Revenue on Monday after a complaint by National’s Nicola Willis.

He concluded the payments made to ineligible people did not constitute unappropriated expenditure, but speed and expediency were prioritised over certainty and accuracy, there was a lack of clarity over being "present" in New Zealand and that Inland Revenue should look at what steps it can take to find out how many ineligible people received a payment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the errors, saying “the most important thing to do is to support New Zealanders when they needed it most, and we’ve done that”.

The third and final payment will be made on October 3.