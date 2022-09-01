Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

A police chase ended with a crash that blocked multiple lanes on Auckland's SH16 motorway tonight, with three people jumping over a highway barrier before they were arrested.

Footage from Waka Kotahi traffic cameras. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said the pursuit, which resulted in the fleeing driver crashing his vehicle near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp, began around 6:30pm.

One person was left with minor injuries.

Footage from Waka Kotahi traffic cameras posted on Twitter recorded multiple emergency service vehicles with flashing lights at the scene.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 6:15PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right westbound lane on #SH16 prior to St Lukes Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/N2y6avx3vH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 1, 2022

In a Twitter post at 6.30pm Waka Kotahi said the westbound lanes on SH16 were blocked to allow for vehicle recovery. They noted the right lane remained blocked in a follow-up post at 6.55pm.