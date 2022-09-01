Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

Source: 1News

A police chase ended with a crash that blocked multiple lanes on Auckland's SH16 motorway tonight, with three people jumping over a highway barrier before they were arrested.

Footage from Waka Kotahi traffic cameras.

Footage from Waka Kotahi traffic cameras. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said the pursuit, which resulted in the fleeing driver crashing his vehicle near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp, began around 6:30pm.

One person was left with minor injuries.

Footage from Waka Kotahi traffic cameras posted on Twitter recorded multiple emergency service vehicles with flashing lights at the scene.

In a Twitter post at 6.30pm Waka Kotahi said the westbound lanes on SH16 were blocked to allow for vehicle recovery. They noted the right lane remained blocked in a follow-up post at 6.55pm.

New ZealandAccidentsCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi actor KJ Apa becomes Samoan chief

2

Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

3

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

4

Police to search Kāpiti beach for missing woman

5

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Rotorua

Latest Stories

Police chase ends with multi-lane crash on Auckland's SH16

Obstruction a major FBI focus in Trump documents probe

Bracing for fentanyl: NZ experts push for safe drug-using space

New tool developed to match job candidates with employers

Company fined $41K after retaining walls built without council consent

Related Stories

Company fined $41K after retaining walls built without council consent

Govt's ram raid protection fund remains unspent

Gang members increasing number of attacks on prison guards

Gloriavale lawyer says ex-resident signed away employment rights