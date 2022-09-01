Kiwi actor KJ Apa becomes Samoan chief

Source: 1News

Kiwi actor KJ Apa has become a Samoan chief, saying his goal is to serve his family and his village.

Kiwi actor KJ Apa has become a Samoan chief. (Source: Instagram/KJ Apa).

Apa shared the momentous occasion on Instagram, with a photo from the ceremony.

Family and friends showered his post with praise, his mother saying, "Very proud of you today darling."

Ex-league star Monty Betham commented "the pathway to leadership is through service. Proud of you uso."

READ MORE: Kiwi actor and Riverdale star KJ Apa expecting first child

The Riverdale star is currently in Samoa with his partner, model Clara Berry, and their son.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry. (Source: Instagram/KJ Apa).

The couple welcomed their son Sasha last year.

