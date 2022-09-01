Dame Valerie Adams, Dame Noeline Taurua join HPSNZ board

High Performance Sport New Zealand has appointed four new board members with Dame Valerie Adams and Dame Noeline Taurua two of the new additions announced.

HPSNZ confirmed on Thursday morning Adams and Taurua, along with six-time Paralympic swim medallist Duane Kale and former Black Sox player and coach Don Tricker would join the board, bringing with them decades of experience as some of New Zealand's best athletes.

The quartet are internationally renowned and bring expertise in the areas of player and coach development, talent development, Paralympic pathways and athlete wellbeing, HPSNZ Board Chair Bill Moran said.

"The four new members all come with huge experience in, and understanding of, high performance sport, and we believe their knowledge, insights and ideas will be a real asset to the HPSNZ board," Moran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They will bring their own unique and valued perspectives to the board table, as we continue to implement our 2024 Strategy and the 2032 High Performance System Strategy, to ensure the environment is the best it can be."

Taurua told 1News she hopes to bring the winning culture she has quickly developed in her tenure as Silver Ferns head coach to the wider high performance sport community in Aotearoa.

Dame Noeline Taurua and Dame Valerie Adams. (Source: Photosport)

"I want to make sure that I keep myself broad, noting that I will be representing all sport [in this role] which I think is really important," Taurua told 1News.

"I'd like to think the experience that I have currently will help improve high performance sport in New Zealand."

HPSNZ acknowledged in the announcement that Taurua's current status as head coach of the Silver Ferns means at times she could be "conflicted in her role as a board director" and in those instances she will "declare any conflict, and step aside from board discussions and decisions when necessary".

Having recently retired from competitive sport after a fourth Olympic medal, Adams said her appointment is a fresh opportunity for her after more than a decade inside the HPSNZ environment as an athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m looking forward to contributing to help shape the best possible environment for our athletes to have a strong voice, and to thrive on the world stage.

"I hope I can make a difference by bringing new perspective and sharing personal experience of the pressures that can be experienced in the high performance environment, as we continue to build a better future for all those involved whether it be our athletes, coaches or staff."

The four new directors fill vacant positions on the board, which will now have a full complement of 10 members.