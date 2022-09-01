Cancellations across Wellington's Metlink rail service this week

Planned cancellations will disrupt Metlink rail services in Wellington today and the rest of the week.

Metlink train service in Wellington (file picture). (Source: 1News)

Because of staff shortages on buses, Metlink will be unable to substitute the train service with buses.

Covid-19, winter illnesses as well as wild weather and the threat of slips has affected services.

Samantha Gain, general manager for Metlink says her team is working around the clock to update timetables and information for passengers.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult time for our passengers who have shown incredible patience and understanding towards the health and well-being of our rail staff and the important service they provide to our communities.

“We are working closely with Transdev Wellington to ensure we can have as many services running as possible with the number of staff available," she said.

Metlink and Transdev Wellington have said they will review the situation daily to try to get the services moving again.

"While it isn't possible to provide bus replacement services for the planned cancellations due to the ongoing nationwide bus driver shortages, we will be reintroducing rail services as soon as our staff get over their sickness and are capable of returning to work," Ian Ladd, managing director for Transdev Wellington said.

Temporary speed limits and bus replacements were introduced in late August on two sections of track between Plimmerton Station and Paekakariki Station due to the risk of slips. These restrictions are also set to be in place for another week.

Metlink is advising that all passengers on buses, rail and ferries keep up with the newest information on Metlink's website and app.