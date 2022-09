Police have confirmed a body found in Lake Rotorua on Tuesday is that of missing kayaker Gregory Flavell.

Gregory Flavell, 18. (Source: NZ Police)

Flavell, 18, was reported missing kayaking on Lake Rotorua on August 10 sparking a large search effort.

On Tuesday, police said a member of the public found a body near Rotorua's Waeranga/Mission Bay.

On Thursday it was confirmed by police the body was Flavell's.

The death has been referred to the coroner.