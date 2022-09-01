All Blacks: Foster stays with same starting XV for Argentina rematch

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has stuck to his guns for this week's second Test against Argentina in Hamilton, making no changes to his starting XV while tweaking his bench.

Ian Foster and his assistants make their way through the crowd and on to the field after watching the All Blacks lose to Argentina on Saturday night. (Source: Getty)

Foster is back under the pump from fans and media after his side suffered their first defeat to the Pumas on home soil last week in Christchurch, leaving him with a dire record of two wins and six losses in his last eight Tests in charge.

Despite that, he has stuck with the same starting 15 players for the rematch but injected experience into his bench with Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett all added.

“We are obviously looking to build parts of our game and this week is another chance to do that," Foster said.

"This year’s Rugby Championship is extremely tight and that makes this weekend’s Test an exciting opportunity."

Coles' introduction sees an out-of-form Codie Taylor drop out of the squad while Retallick - fresh off a positive return from a fractured cheekbone with Hawke's Bay - will cover the locks in place of Tupou Vaa'i.

In another tweak to the reserve forwards, Dalton Papalii has been called in ahead of Akira Ioane for the loosies while Barrett also replaces a Blues teammate with his name next to the No.22 jersey over Stephen Perofeta.

"As a group, this has been a week of refining areas where we know we can be better," Foster said.

"It has been a good preparation in Hamilton so far and the hard work will need to continue so that we get a performance everyone can be proud of."

All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday September 3, 7pm, Hamilton

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Brodie Retallick, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Quinn Tupaea