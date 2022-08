A truck fire has closed northbound lanes heading into Auckland on State Highway One near the Bombay off-ramp.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi says the fire began at around 1:15pm on Wednesday.

"Delay your journey or be prepared for long delays," it said in a tweet with video of the incident.

UPDATE 2:45PM

The fire is now under control, however, this section of #SH1 will remain CLOSED for some time to allow for debris to be cleared. Motorists north of Bombay off-ramp are being turned around to exit the motorway via the on-ramp. ^LB https://t.co/WEbumje22p pic.twitter.com/oevnlQBdjI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 31, 2022

Fire and Emergency NZ has sent three fire crews to the scene.