Man says he was sitting in park when shot in Christchurch

The victim of Tuesday's Christchurch shooting says he was sitting in a park when it took place.

Police on Wednesday morning released more details of the shooting after talking to the victim, who remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"The victim has told investigators he was sitting in a park area near the intersection of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road when he was approached just before 11.15am by two men," says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

"After a brief interaction he was shot. We have no information to suggest the victim was shot from a vehicle."

Police at scene of Christchurch shooting, August 30, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Jellyman added the victim said he doesn't know either of the men who approached him before the shooting, saying they appeared to be of Māori or Pasifika descent.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and believe the two men left the area on foot before getting into a vehicle.