Man charged over smash-and-grab on Auckland Michael Hill store

A 19-year-old man has been charged after a Michael Hill jewellery store on Queen St in central Auckland was hit in a smash-and-grab style burglary.

The burglary occurred shortly before 3am on Tuesday and two stolen vehicles were seen fleeing the scene, both later located abandoned in the nearby area.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said officers located the man late on Tuesday "in the wider central Auckland area as part of our inquiries".

"Police have also recovered items of interest to our inquiry including jewellery taken from the store."

The man is due to appear in court today.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Rhino - focused on offending including ram-raids, night-time burglaries and jewellery store robberies.

"Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and we cannot rule out further arrests being made," Baber said.

