A man has been arrested following a police operation on East Coast Rd on Auckland's North Shore last night.

Police at the scene of incident on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: 1News)

Police say staff, including the armed offenders squad as a precaution, were working to locate a "person of interest" at a property.

The 33-year-old man was arrested without incident on an existing warrant.

Police said they "want to reassure the community there is no wider risk".