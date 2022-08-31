Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

Source: 1News

Lorde's choice of swimming location left a crowd shocked on her US tour.

Lorde plays at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain.

Lorde plays at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain. (Source: Supplied)

The Kiwi singer is currently there on her Solar Power world tour where she played in Washington D.C on Tuesday night.

While on stage she told fans about what she did before the show.

"I was lying in the Potomac River…I love to swim in the water where I'm playing, it makes me feel like I know you a bit better, somehow," she said.

According to media outlet NBC the crowd was both visibly and audibly shocked.

The Potomac River is well known in the area as being contaminated, often with sewage overflow from heavy rains as well as E.coli bacteria.

The admission caused a warning tweet from Potomac Conservancy to stay out of the river.

Lorde was later informed of her error and exclaimed: “Now I know why you were all laughing. I’m happy to be a D.C meme”.

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

2

Govt makes U-turn on KiwiSaver fee GST proposal

3

Mum sends child to South Island to avoid youth gang

4

Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

5

Triangle of Sadness actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Latest Stories

Mikhail Gorbachev - the man who re-directed the course of history

MOH gave warning about myocarditis risk before Dunedin man's death

Planned KiwiSaver GST change 'disappointing' - finance chief

Perth man jailed over toddler's hit-and-run death

Related Stories

Michael Jackson's kids pay tribute on late singer's birthday

Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs

Eminem and Snoop Dogg deliver bizarre NFT performance at VMAs

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single