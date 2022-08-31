Firefighters call off strikes, enter mediation with FENZ

Firefighters will suspend any further strike action after agreeing to enter facilitated mediation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Expect delays in the response to emergencies between 11am and Friday is the warning from Fire and Emergency. (Source: 1News)

FENZ and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union met on Tuesday to find "a way forward in the current collective bargaining impasse".

In a joint statement, the parties said the meeting was "constructive" and they shared a willingness to work towards a solution.

They will enter facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed independent mediator and all strike notices will be suspended. No further industrial action will continue or occur.

FENZ will also withdraw the request for facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations Authority.

The agreement will remains in place until September 30 or unless otherwise agreed.