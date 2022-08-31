Firefighters call off strikes, enter mediation with FENZ

Source: 1News

Firefighters will suspend any further strike action after agreeing to enter facilitated mediation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Expect delays in the response to emergencies between 11am and Friday is the warning from Fire and Emergency.

Expect delays in the response to emergencies between 11am and Friday is the warning from Fire and Emergency. (Source: 1News)

FENZ and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union met on Tuesday to find "a way forward in the current collective bargaining impasse".

In a joint statement, the parties said the meeting was "constructive" and they shared a willingness to work towards a solution.

They will enter facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed independent mediator and all strike notices will be suspended. No further industrial action will continue or occur.

FENZ will also withdraw the request for facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations Authority.

The agreement will remains in place until September 30 or unless otherwise agreed.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

2

Govt makes U-turn on KiwiSaver fee GST proposal

3

Mum sends child to South Island to avoid youth gang

4

Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

5

Opinion: KiwiSaver flip-flop will be hurting Labour

Latest Stories

Australia reduces mandatory Covid isolation period to five days

Engineering masterpiece: Real Madrid's stadium nears completion

Surfer attacked by shark at NSW beach

Taurua pushing for 20% more from Silver Ferns before World Cup

Plunket forced to sell off properties, cut services

Related Stories

Surfer attacked by shark at NSW beach

Plunket forced to sell off properties, cut services

Former Gloriavale resident sheds tears as she gives evidence

MOH gave warning about myocarditis risk before Dunedin man's death