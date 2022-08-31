Engineering masterpiece: Real Madrid's stadium nears completion

Source: 1News

One of the world's most spectacular sports venues is nearing completion after an upgrade featuring a scale of innovation that is simply breath-taking.

Real Madrid's famous Bernabeu will look incredible enough from the outside with its $1.3 billion dollar facelift, but it’s what on the inside that truly takes it to another level.

While Christchurch works on simply getting a roof over the heads of fans, the Bernabeu is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind pitch removal system with six levels of pristine turf to be maintained in its own subterranean glass house, featuring ultraviolet light and irrigation.

While that's closely groomed, up above on the surface the stadium will be able to host a smorgasbord of events from basketball to tennis, American football, concerts and more.

Watch the video above to see the marvel’s construction and the engineering behind it.

