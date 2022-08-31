Colin de Grandhomme retires from Black Caps over Big Bash standoff

Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket after his shock selection in this year's Big Bash League.

Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after scoring his second Test century. (Source: Photosport)

The 36-year-old was a surprise selection for the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night in the BBL draft, given he is one of 20 centrally-contracted Black Caps with New Zealand Cricket this year.

That contract means de Grandhomme wasn't expected to be available for the draft. Other Kiwis available on Sunday were the likes of the recently-released Trent Boult along with non-contracted players such as Jimmy Neesham, Colin Munro and the retired Ross Taylor.

New Zealand Cricket entered discussions with de Grandhomme over his future in the national team on Monday, with the two parties agreeing for him to be released from his central contract.

De Grandhomme said a range of factors had played a part in his decision, not least his struggles with injury and the increasing competition for places in all three formats.

“I accept I’m not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” said de Grandhomme.

“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was sad to see de Grandhomme depart the international scene, but he understood his reasons.

“Colin’s been a hugely influential part of the Black Caps and contributed to some of the team’s greatest achievements,” he said.

“His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side.

“Colin’s a great team-man and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room.

“While it’s sad to see him go - we appreciate he’s at a stage in his career where he’s looking to head in a different direction and we respect that.

De Grandhomme grew up in Zimbabwe, playing for the nation's under-19 side, before moving to Auckland in 2006.

He made his international debut for New Zealand in 2012 and went on to play 115 games across three formats for the Black Caps.

Known as a hard-hitting batsman, it was with the ball that de Grandhomme made an immediate impact in Test cricket, taking six for 41 on debut against Pakistan in Christchurch, the best figures ever by a New Zealand debutant.

He played an important role for the Black Caps in the 2019 World Cup, making a 47-ball 60 in the chase against South Africa and bowling an incredibly economic spell in the final that also saw him snare the key wicket of Joe Root.

He was also in the Black Caps side that beat India in Southampton last year to win the inaugural World Test Championship.

De Grandhomme said he still retained a desire to play domestic cricket in New Zealand when available, and would be discussing that matter with Northern Districts cricket.