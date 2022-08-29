NZ Cricket surprised by Black Cap's selection in BBL draft

New Zealand Cricket are "in discussions" with Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme after his shock selection in this year's Big Bash League.

De Grandhomme was a surprise selection for the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night in the draft as the 36-year-old is one of 20 centrally-contracted Black Caps with New Zealand Cricket this year.

That contract means de Grandhomme wasn't expected to be available for the draft; other Kiwis available on Sunday were the likes of the recently-released Trent Boult along with non-contracted players such as Jimmy Neesham, Colin Munro and the retired Ross Taylor.

In a short statement to 1News on Monday, New Zealand Cricket confirmed de Grandhomme's selection was "news to NZC".

"As it stands, Colin is a centrally-contracted player and has not requested a release," a NZC spokesperson said.

"We’re now in discussions with Colin to find the best possible way forward."

Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after scoring his second Test century. (Source: Photosport)

The most immediate issue is that de Grandhomme's selection in the BBL clashes with the Black Caps' scheduled series against Pakistan in December and January, which includes three ODIs and two Tests.

New Zealand Cricket Players' Association CEO Heath Mills told 1News it could take a week to sort out the situation as he was also surprised by the announcement as well.

"We're now talking to Colin about what his options may be and obviously New Zealand Cricket as well," Mills said.

"New Zealand Cricket are good in these situations and we just need now to sit down with them and talk with Colin about what he wants, what New Zealand Cricket wants and see what the options are over the next week or so."

Mills emphasised that that while de Grandhomme was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night, he has not signed a contract with them yet.

"He hasn't signed a playing agreement so he's got some decisions to make about his playing future but in the first instance, he's contracted here and he needs to be available and playing for his major association [Northern Brave] and New Zealand Cricket.

"The next week or so is quite important to sit down and talk with the various people involved and figure out what Colin's future is here in New Zealand."