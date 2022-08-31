Auckland eye surgeon denies murdering health boss wife

The 69-year-old man from Remuera in Auckland accused of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in 2021 has pleaded not guilty.

Philip John Polkinghorne

Philip John Polkinghorne (Source: 1News)

Philip John Polkinghorne, an eye surgeon, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning before Justice Neil Campbell.

Polkinghorne was remanded on bail through to his trial which is set down for July 29, 2024.

Pauline Hanna.

Pauline Hanna. (Source: 1News)

Hanna, 63 was found dead in her Remuera home in April 2021.

She was a senior figure at the Counties Manukau District Health Board and was involved in its Covid-19 work.

