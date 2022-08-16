Husband of Auckland health boss charged with her murder

Philip John Polkinghorne has appeared in the Auckland District Court accused of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in 2021.

Philip John Polkinghorne (Source: 1News)

The 69-year-old intends to plead not guilty

His lawyer Rachel Reed QC asked the court for suppression of sound and photographs, saying that her client was facing a "very upsetting time". The health of the defendant's mother was also in a "precarious" situation.

Judge Andrea Manuel granted media rights to film but declined a sound application on the grounds that the court was dealing with sensitive matters.

Hannah, 63, was found dead in her Remuera home in April 2021. Police on Tuesday revealed a man had been charged with her murder.

She was a senior figure at the Counties Manukau District Health Board and was involved in its Covid-19 work.