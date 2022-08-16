Husband of Auckland health boss charged with her murder

Yvonne Tahana
By Yvonne Tahana, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Philip John Polkinghorne has appeared in the Auckland District Court accused of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in 2021.

Philip John Polkinghorne

Philip John Polkinghorne (Source: 1News)

The 69-year-old intends to plead not guilty

His lawyer Rachel Reed QC asked the court for suppression of sound and photographs, saying that her client was facing a "very upsetting time". The health of the defendant's mother was also in a "precarious" situation.

Judge Andrea Manuel granted media rights to film but declined a sound application on the grounds that the court was dealing with sensitive matters.

Hannah, 63, was found dead in her Remuera home in April 2021. Police on Tuesday revealed a man had been charged with her murder.

She was a senior figure at the Counties Manukau District Health Board and was involved in its Covid-19 work.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Expert explains 'atmospheric river' set to soak parts of NZ

2

Gaurav Sharma suspended from Labour caucus 'over lack of trust'

3

Husband of Auckland health boss charged with her murder

4

Young woman missing from Auckland home found safe

5

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

Latest Stories

Gaurav Sharma suspended from Labour caucus 'over lack of trust'

Jacinda Ardern fronts media after Gaurav Sharma caucus meeting

Young woman missing from Auckland home found safe

Opinion: Politics aside, why can’t we pronounce Gaurav Sharma correctly?

Husband of Auckland health boss charged with her murder

Related Stories

Young woman missing from Auckland home found safe

Dunedin GP struck off after affair with 'vulnerable' woman

Car likely used in fatal Dunedin hit and run recovered by police

Brian and Hannah Tamaki fined over Auckland motorway protest