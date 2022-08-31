1 in 3 drugs sold in NZ aren’t what you think

Over the last six months, one in three drugs in New Zealand was not what the user thought it was.

By Tom Levesque of Re:News

The Drug Foundation has released new data compiled by drug checking clinics from January to July this year and found that one-third of all drugs tested were either mixed with other substances or were something completely different.

MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine were the most common drugs tested, and they were found mixed with antifreeze, creatine, caffeine, gelatine, ibuprofen, synthetic cathinones, benzos and antihistamines.

Drug checking services have been legal in New Zealand since 2020.

Where to get help:

Alcohol Drug Helpline: call 0800 787 797 or free text 8681 for a free, confidential text conversation

Alcohol Drug Māori Helpline: 0800 787 798 for advice and referral to kaupapa Māori services

Alcohol Drug Pasifika Helpline: 0800 787 799 for advice and referral to services developed for Pacific people

Alcohol Drug Youth Helpline: 0800 787 984 for advice and referral to services for young people

