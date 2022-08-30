Top tips to protect your car from being stolen

Car thefts have risen in Auckland by more than 40% in the past year, and now the Automobile Association has given its top tips to help prevent your vehicle from becoming part of the statistic.

It comes as the AA on Monday released its list of most stolen cars in the country.

It says nationwide, car thefts are up 36.5% for the year ending June 30, 2022.

The most stolen cars include the Nissan Tiida, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Aqua, Mazda Atenza and the Mazda Demio.

The AA Insurance's head of motor claims, Beau Paparoa, told Breakfast they're seeing around 1500 to 2000 more claims year-on-year "so it's been quite a decent increase".

He attributed the rise in car thefts in part to the increase in ram-raids in recent months.

"But we're also seeing a lot of increased joyriding and simply people stealing things just to get from A to B," he said.

Paparoa said the vehicles being stolen are "typically your vehicles that tend towards the lower end of the value chain but also tend to come with less security features that are making it easier for people to break in".

The vehicles also tend to be parked out on the street instead of a carport.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Paparoa advised people to park off the street if possible, or "try to keep it in a well-lit area" if you're unable to do so.

He also said people should ensure that "anything of value is well-hidden or, preferably, out of your car".

Installing an immobiliser - a device which stops the engine from running unless the correct key or key fob is present - or a steering wheel lock will also deter would-be car thieves, he said.

However, if your car is stolen, Paparoa said it "pays to make sure you've got the right level of insurance cover".

"But it's about making sure that you're doing what you can to protect your assets."