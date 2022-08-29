AA releases list of most stolen cars in New Zealand

Source: 1News

AA Insurance has released a list of the most stolen cars in New Zealand as thefts increase.

A person stealing a car.

A person stealing a car. (Source: istock.com)

The list comes as car thefts have increased by more than 40% in Auckland over the last 12 months.

AA says nationwide, car thefts are up 36.5% for the year ending June 30, 2022.

Beau Paparoa, head of motor claims at AA Insurance, said it's partly down to an increase in ram-raids.

"With the number of ram-raids increasing, particularly in Auckland, it’s important to know that vehicles targeted for this activity tend to be at the lower end of the value chain, more than five years old and often parked on the street," Paparoa said.

"The increase in vehicle theft cannot solely be attributed to ram raids – we are also receiving reports about increased joyrides and cars apparently being stolen to get from A to B."

AA Insurance's list of most frequently stolen cars over the last year:

• Nissan Tiida

• Toyota Mark X

• Toyota Aqua

• Mazda Atenza

• Mazda Demio

AA releases list of most stolen cars in New Zealand

