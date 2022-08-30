Ram-raids, attempted smash-and-grab in Hamilton overnight

Police are investigating after three ram-raids, one attempted ram-raid and an attempted smash-and-grab in Hamilton early this morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

They say it's likely at least two of the incidents are linked.

The first ram-raid was at a retail store on Horsham Downs Road at about 2.11am, where "offenders stole a quantity of alcohol before fleeing in the same vehicle," police said.

At about 2.40am, offenders attempted to ram-raid a retail store on Grey Street but couldn't gain entry.

"The vehicle was left running which caused it to catch on fire," police said. "The offenders fled in a different vehicle."

Shortly after, at about 2.45am, there was an attempted smash-and-grab at a retailer on Borman Road with "what appeared to be a metal bar", but the offenders were unsuccessful and fled the scene once police arrived.

Just before 5am, a Cambridge Road service station was ram-raided, with the offenders stealing a number of items, and at about 5.15am "what appears to be the same vehicle was used to force entry into a Holland Street retail premises", police said.

"Offenders stole property before leaving on foot. The vehicle has been secured by police and will be forensically examined."

"While it is likely the last two incidents are linked, it is too early to determine whether they all are."

