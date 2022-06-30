Disabled Kiwi set to be head of new Ministry

Disabled people are welcoming news that the preferred candidate to run their new ministry is Disabled.

The Ministry for Disabled People is set to open on Friday, and its official name in English, Maori and NZ Sign will be announced at the launch event.

It was originally expected the new department's chief executive would also be announced then, but the Public Service Commission on Thursday confirmed an interim leader has been appointed.

"After running an independent, robust recruitment process for the permanent role there is a delay in finalising the appointment due to the personal circumstances of the preferred candidate, who is a disabled person," it said in a statement.

Geraldine Woods, who's already been involved in the establishment of the new ministry, will take the helm temporarily.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter said: “While it is unfortunate there is a delay, I am very pleased Ms Woods has agreed to step into the acting role.

“Ms Woods is well-known to many in our disabled communities and is a respected public service leader with experience in the delivery of services for disabled people.”

In a statement, the Ministry for Disabled People Establishment Governance Group said it has "consistently signalled that reasonable accommodation would be required to appoint a disabled person to such a significant senior role in the public service.

“We are pleased to see the commission are working through arrangements to ensure these are in place before confirming the appointment."

The group said it fully support Woods taking on the role for a limited time.

“We are confident in her ability to lead the Ministry for Disabled People during its initial consolidation phase.

In an earlier statement the group said: "After the consolidation phase, the ministry will be ready to begin to drive better outcomes for all disabled people."

The permanent chief executive will be crucial in that next phase.

"Setting the identity, vision and strategy of the new ministry, and embarking on disability system transformation, will be led by the new chief executive and their team in partnership with the community."

It unclear how long it will be until the permanent appointment is made, but Woods will remain in the acting role until that happens.