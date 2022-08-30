'Nervous' Benji Marshall receives Queen's Birthday Honour

Benji Marshall has joked he was more nervous about his investiture ceremony in Auckland on Tuesday than playing a game of rugby league after being made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Marshall was recognised in June for his services to rugby league in the Queen's Birthday Honours but had to wait until Tuesday to officially receive his insignia.

The retired rugby league great said he was honoured to be in the company of other great Kiwis recognised for their services as well.

"All I did was play rugby league, which I loved, so to be able to do that for a living and have an impact means a lot to me," Marshall told 1News after the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But I look at some of the other people here like doctors and contributors to education and society; some of those things are more important than what I did so I feel like I'm in great company."

Marshall retired in 2021 having played 346 NRL games - the most of any New Zealand player. He also played 31 Tests for the Kiwis between 2005 and 2019, captaining the side 21 times which is also a record and was a member of the 2008 World Cup-winning squad.

Marshall was presented his award by Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro in front of a small gathering of families of those being honoured at Government House in Auckland.

The 37-year-old said the moment was special as he thought of his children and wife who were unable to attend the ceremony for logistical reasons.

"To be presented by the Governor-General was a really nice moment," he said.

"I was a little bit nervous to be honest - I don't really get nervous playing rugby league but this is the most nervous I've been for a while."

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall added his honour was more a reflection of his family's efforts than his own.

"When you receive honours and medals for things like I have, without my family I wouldn't have got to the position I did," he said.

"So for my whānau in particular, this is more for them and a token of my appreciation for them."

Others acknowledged at Tuesday's ceremony included Fiona Riddell for services to cardiac physiology, Melegalenuu Ah Sam for services to Pacific language education and Karoline Park-Tamati - also known as Ladi6 - for services to music.