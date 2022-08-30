More NZDF personnel depart for UK to train Ukrainian infantry

A contingent of New Zealand troops departed from Auckland's Whenuapai Air Base this morning to travel to the UK and train Ukrainian infantry.

Soldiers departing to the UK on Tuesday. (Source: 1News)

The deployment of up to 120 troops was announced on August 15 and the main group of that mission left on Tuesday.

Following the death of Dominic Abelen, a New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine while on leave without pay, NZDF Commander Joint Forces Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said none of the contingent would take leave without pay during their deployment.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare warned that "Ukraine is an active war zone", with a message to any New Zealanders wanting to travel there.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our ability to reach in and to support through consular efforts is almost non-existent.

"We've made it quite clear that there is a 'no travel' notice for Ukraine."

The group of NZ Army personnel will split into two teams and train about 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

It follows a previous 30-strong deployment to the UK to train Ukrainian troops and the deployment of a number of intelligence, logistics and liaison officers in the UK, Germany, and Belgium.

"Our contribution through earlier efforts have already helped and this decision continues our aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unjustified and illegal invasion," Chief of Defence Air Marshal Kevin Short said when the latest mission was announced.

READ MORE: Body of NZ solider killed in Ukraine may not be brought home - PM

No NZDF personnel will enter Ukraine during the deployment, which ends on November 30.