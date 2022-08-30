Hamilton shop owner 'flabbergasted' after ram-raid

A Hamilton business owner says he is "flabbergasted" after his shop TechStore was ram-raided on Tuesday morning.

Sandeep Kumar told 1News the thieves broke in around 2am and stole devices owned by his customers.

"It was kind of heart-breaking because we've just recovered from the Covid situation and business was just starting to pick up a little bit."

"We were just doing fine to pay our rent and now this is a loss and I have to pay $2500 towards my [insurance] excess," he said.

Police said it is also investigating two other ram-raids, one attempted ram-raid and an attempted smash-and-grab in Hamilton overnight.

At about 2.45am, there was an attempted smash-and-grab at a retailer on Borman Rd with "what appeared to be a metal bar", but the offenders were unsuccessful and fled the scene once police arrived.

Just before 5am, a Cambridge Rd service station was ram-raided, with the offenders stealing a number of items, and at about 5.15am "what appears to be the same vehicle was used to force entry into a Holland Street retail premises", police said.

"Offenders stole property before leaving on foot. The vehicle has been secured by police and will be forensically examined."

"While it is likely the last two incidents are linked, it is too early to determine whether they all are."