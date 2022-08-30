Covid-19: 11 deaths reported, 2464 new cases

There are 2464 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

Woman wearing face mask (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 314 people in hospital with the virus, 27 fewer than Monday.

Four people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 60.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 339, down on 453 a week ago, and down on 351 24 hours ago.

Eleven more people with the virus have died.

Of the 11 people who have died, three were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Six were women and five were men.

Two were from the Auckland region and one each were from Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Nelson Marlborough, Canterbury, the West Coast and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1884 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is six.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 2251, down on 3496 a week ago, and down on 2425 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (97), Auckland (891), Waikato (246), Bay of Plenty (83), Lakes (47), Hawke's Bay (61), MidCentral (98), Whanganui (25), Taranaki (81), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (22), Capital and Coast (136), Hutt Valley (68), Nelson Marlborough (88), Canterbury (286), West Coast (23), South Canterbury (21) and Southern (153).

The location of one case is unknown.

A total of 2789 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8337 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 15,749. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 128 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Monday, 1653 community cases were announced.