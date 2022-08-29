Covid-19: 6 deaths reported, 1653 new cases

There are 1653 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 341 people in hospital with the virus.

Three people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital is 60.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 351, down on 472 a week ago.

Six more people with the virus have died.

Of the six people who have died, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Five were women and one was a man.

Four were from the Auckland region, one was from the Wellington region, and one was from the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1869 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average of total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now six.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 2425, down on 3655 a week ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (44), Auckland (654), Waikato (141), Bay of Plenty (57), Lakes (26), Hawke's Bay (39), MidCentral (57), Whanganui (18), Taranaki (51), Tairāwhiti (10), Wairarapa (12), Capital and Coast (106), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (33), Canterbury (203), West Coast (9), South Canterbury (27) and Southern (116).

A total of 2184 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 4137 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 16,968. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 96 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

Weekend case numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Health no longer provides a daily Covid-19 update on Saturday and Sunday. Monday's update includes the weekend case numbers.

On Sunday there were 1304 Covid-19 community cases reported.

On Saturday there were 2141 Covid-19 community cases reported.