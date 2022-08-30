Armed police at scene of Christchurch shooting

Source: 1News

A man has been hospitalised after a shooting in central Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

Police at scene of Christchurch shooting, August 30, 2022.

Police at scene of Christchurch shooting, August 30, 2022. (Source: 1News)

Armed police are guarding cordons on Hereford Street and Stanmore Road, after the shooting which occurred outside a property in the area.

The incident was reported to police just after 11.15am.

"One person has been injured and transported to hospital for treatment," police said in a statement. No arrests have been made.

Emergency services told 1News the person is in a moderate to serious condition.

“We appreciate a firearms incident on a suburban street will have caused anxiety for our local community,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

“The community will notice an increase in patrols in the area."

Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they have information.

