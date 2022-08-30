All White Marko Stamenic's Champion's League dreams come true

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic was playing Central League for Western Suburbs a couple of years ago, now he's a week away from taking on the UEFA Champions League.

Stamenic's Danish side FC Copenhagen has qualified for the first time since 2016-17, following a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish side Trabzonspor last week.

The New Zealander made an appearance as a late substitute in the first leg.

"The feeling when the final whistle blew was indescribable," he told 1News.

"To make the Champions League and also see the draw, it's incredible."

Said draw has pitted the Danes against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Manchester City in Group G.

"I've always watched Man City as a young kid and my dad supports them as well. It'll be an interesting game, I can't wait," the 20-year-old said.

Marko Stamenic competes for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Playoff against Trabzonspor. (Source: Getty)

Stamenic, a childhood Barcelona supporter and fan of City's legendary coach Pep Guardiola, will get a chance to take on the Spaniard on October 6 at Etihad Stadium.

His current international coach has given him a ringing endorsement.

"He's an incredibly composed player, for someone so young," All Whites coach Danny Hay said.

"He has a fantastic passing range, that little burst of speed over the first 5-10 metres. He's a little bit Patrick Vieira-like. Obviously that's a big step because Patrick Vieira had a fantastic career. But I think Marko Stamenic can be one of our greatest ever All Whites."

For now, the Wellingtonian is just revelling in the achievement of making it to the group stages of Europe's prestigious club competition.

"It all hits you in one, we arrived at the stadium at the locker room and you instantly see your shirt hung up," he said.

"Then I looked at the Champions League badge, I was just staring at it for a good minute or so. Just acknowledging the fact that you're playing in a Champions League game.