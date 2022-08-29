Person dies after being hit by bus crossing Auckland road

Source: 1News

A person has died after being hit by a bus while crossing a road in Auckland's Pukekohe on Monday morning.

Crash scene in Pukekohe, August 29, 2022.

Crash scene in Pukekohe, August 29, 2022. (Source: Supplied)

A nearby retailer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1News around nine police cars attended.

"I went out to see and it definitely looked accidental, the bus was trying to turn left and the woman was crossing, maybe from the petrol station I don't know, and she got hit," they said.

"The ambulance and police were trying to do CPR and everything but she was unresponsive to it."

An image supplied to 1News shows police officers and an Auckland Transport bus at the scene of the crash on the corner of King St and Manukau Rd.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ also sent two crews to the scene just before 10am.

