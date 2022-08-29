Kiwi Nicholl-Klokstad in tears after try in Raiders farewell

Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad had an emotional farewell from the Canberra Raiders over the weekend after a try-scoring appearance for the club's NSW Cup side in their final match of the season.

Having battled injuries this season and found himself outside the Raiders' first-grade squad, Nicholl-Klokstad scored two tries for their NSW Cup side in their final match of the season.

The 27-year-old touched down under the posts in the dying stages to wrap up a 24-12 victory over the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and became visibly emotional as the seconds ticked down in his final game wearing green at GIO Stadium.

Nicholl-Klokstad is returning to the Warriors next season after a four-year stint with the Raiders. He became a fan favourite in Canberra after playing a key role in the 2019 season as the Raiders reached the grand final for the first time in 25 years.

"It's been an emotional week," he said after his final game.

"Four good years here at this club. So grateful for all the memories that I’ve been able to share with these boys. So grateful for this club for the opportunity. And I’m so glad that I’ll forever be Raider #355.

"I just want to thank everyone – my family back home, my boys and my wife in the stands. It means so much.

“It’s been a rollercoaster two years so it’s good to be able to finish on a high and finish off with the future Canberra Raiders boys.”