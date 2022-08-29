Candidate 'more determined' despite racist note dropped in Feilding

A racist letter anonymously dropped into Feilding letterboxes is making a candidate "more determined".

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer shared an image on social media of an anti-Māori note that was placed into people's letterboxes.

"This note was put in letterboxes across Feilding in Manawatu region. One of the towns where our youngest Te Pāti Māori endorsed candidate Bridget Bell, candidate to Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori Ward-MDC is standing. A Māori ward we fought hard for," she wrote.

"Not only do our candidates have to get out there and campaign like everyone else, but they have to also contend with this kaka!"

It said - 'Do you have far-now or "family"/Have you got tam-a-reek-e or "children" is this A-t-a-rower or "New Zealand", Do you f**k-ya-papa. Get rid of Labour and their Marry agender.'

Ngarewa-Packer said "from the moment Māori wards debates came into the district there has been random letters newsletters and things like that that have gone around".

"Especially during the debate stage it was quite revolting."

Ngarewa-Packer said it sparked up again recently when Te Pāti Māori endorsed candidates were announced for local council.

"This is a moment in time and a moment that will pass. These candidates will show their value and make council a better place. It is the underbelly that shows itself as the momentum and success of Māori wards grow," she said.

She said the abuse indicated a "lack of history and understanding generally in why there was disparities and imbalance" within councils.

Bell told 1News the notes were "strategically put into households that are Māori".

She thought it was "calculated and strategic with a goal to intimidate - it's done the opposite, it's made me more determined".

Bell said prior to becoming a local government candidate, she had not experienced "this level of racism or resistance or cultural immaturity".

Despite not being surprised about receiving abuse, also in the form of phone calls, Bell said she was still disappointed.

"Disappointed that parts of my hapū and my whānau were impacted and especially because it's anonymous.

"We would have hoped this person would be able to come forward with their views and not drop a racist letter off in the middle in the night.

"How else are we supposed to respond and re-educate them?"

Bell said she had been supported and protected, but wanted to send a "clear message that racism won't be tolerated".

The Manawatū District Council made a decision to introduce a Māori ward in May last year.