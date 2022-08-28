Demand for home security soars amid spate of ram-raids

By Larissa Howie, 1News Producer
Source: 1News

Demand for smart home security systems is soaring amid a spate of ram-raids on businesses which are putting communities on edge.

New PriceSpy data shows interest in smart cameras has increased by over 76 per cent since last year.

One young Auckland family says they have spent $5000 on installing their new home security system.

“Because of everything that's been happening and you know you see the news of people just going onto people's property in the night,” said Bianca Fernandas.

She told 1News after the family’s dogs passed away last year, they were left without what had been their “security system".

“We were going back to work after Covid and we didn’t have any security,” she said.

All Round Security Director Philip Walsh told 1News there’s twice the amount of inquiries for home security cameras compared to before the pandemic.

“In the past 2 months or so there's been a three to four fold increase in the level of inquiries coming in right across Auckland,” he said.

He says customers are looking for peace of mind.

“It's driven by what's happening in the community with the ram-raids, the robberies, the break ins. Everybody has a story.”

According to the 2021 New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey the number of household burglaries have fallen significantly over the past 12 months.

However, the total number of burglaries has increased compared to the previous year which the report says indicates households are likely being hit more than once.

