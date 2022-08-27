Police investigating suspicious fire at Hamilton house

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Fairfield, Hamilton last night.

Fire truck. (Source: istock.com)

The fire on Sare Crescent was reported to Police at 10.30pm.

The occupants of the house were uninjured.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Fairfield area around the time of the fire who may have seen something which could assist their investigation.

Police can be contacted through their 105 phone service or online using reference file number 220827/6629.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111