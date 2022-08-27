One year on, Biden pays tribute to those killed in Kabul attack

United States president Joe Biden has paid tribute to the 13 Americans and 100 Afghan civilians killed in a terrorist attack, deliberately carried out during the chaotic mass evacuation of American troops one year ago.

President Joe Biden bows his head in a moment of silence as he speaks about the situation in Kabul, Afghanistan (Source: Getty)

Troops from the Marine Corps, Army and Navy were killed when the Kabul Airport suicide bombing occurred - ISIS later claimed responsibility.

"They were beloved sons and daughters, brothers and sisters. They came from all across our land," said President Biden.

"Each carried with them the pride of their own unique story and the hopes of the loved ones who nurtured them."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Ardern 'strongly condemns' Kabul airport 'terrorist attack

The US pulled out of its 20 year war in Afghanistan over the course of just a few weeks - scrambling to evacuate its citizens as the Taliban quickly advanced across the country.

The withdrawal had been negotiated by former president Donald Trump, with a deadline of August 31st.

Many criticised Biden's confidence that the Taliban would not sweep to power, and he was later proven wrong with the extremist group easily taking control when Afghanistan's western-installed government fled.

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021 (Source: Associated Press)

The United States launched its invasion of Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and in the course of its two-decade occupation, 2,461 American soldiers were killed. More than 20,000 others were injured.

"It is a painful reminder that there is nothing low-cost or low-grade about war for those we ask to fight for us," said President Biden.