Mosgiel bar hit in late night gunpoint robbery

Source: 1News

A bar in Mosgiel, Otago was robbed at gunpoint last night.

Police say two people, one armed with a firearm, entered the bar on Gordon Road.

The incident was reported to police just before 11pm.

"The offenders demanded that bar staff give them money from the till, and left the bar with a quantity of cash," police said.

There were a small number of customers and bar staff in the venue at the time.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The offenders remain at large and police are investigating.

