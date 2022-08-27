Auckland's dams reach 100% for the first time since 2017

Auckland's total water storage is now officially at 100% for the first time since 2017.
Early Friday afternoon, Auckland's Wairoa Dam in the Hunua Ranges only needed two millimetres of water to reach 100% - and by 4.30pm, it became the last dam to start spilling.
Data posted on the Auckland Water Supply website showed the water storage levels were 11% above the historical average.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's a far cry from last May, when Auckland's dams dipped under half full - a long way from the historical average of 76 percent.
Low water storage levels were also an issue for Aucklanders in 2020, as record-breaking drought conditions caused dams to drop to just 42.5% in May.
Water restrictions were issued for the city, with the last being lifted in October 2021.