Auckland's dams reach 100% for the first time since 2017

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland's total water storage is now officially at 100% for the first time since 2017.

Auckland's Wairoa Dam.

Auckland's Wairoa Dam. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Early Friday afternoon, Auckland's Wairoa Dam in the Hunua Ranges only needed two millimetres of water to reach 100% - and by 4.30pm, it became the last dam to start spilling.

Data posted on the Auckland Water Supply website showed the water storage levels were 11% above the historical average.

It's a far cry from last May, when Auckland's dams dipped under half full - a long way from the historical average of 76 percent.

Low water storage levels were also an issue for Aucklanders in 2020, as record-breaking drought conditions caused dams to drop to just 42.5% in May.

Water restrictions were issued for the city, with the last being lifted in October 2021.

Rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Texas Chicken to open 20 new branches in NZ

2

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

3

Sending murder suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

4

Over $10k worth of stolen goods found in Canterbury container

5

One person dead following crash in Heathcote Valley

Latest Stories

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Auckland's dams reach 100% for the first time since 2017

One person dead following crash in Heathcote Valley

Meet the plaster supplier behind Aaron Gate's golden campaign

Watch: Latvia destroys giant Soviet-era obelisk

Related Stories

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

5 hospitalised after explosion near Auckland waterfront

Middlemore death: Health Minister backs independent inquiry call

Emirates to restart direct A380 flights from Auckland to Dubai