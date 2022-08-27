Auckland's dams reach 100% for the first time since 2017

Auckland's total water storage is now officially at 100% for the first time since 2017.

Auckland's Wairoa Dam. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Early Friday afternoon, Auckland's Wairoa Dam in the Hunua Ranges only needed two millimetres of water to reach 100% - and by 4.30pm, it became the last dam to start spilling.

Data posted on the Auckland Water Supply website showed the water storage levels were 11% above the historical average.

Our total water storage is now officially at 100 per cent, the first time since winter 2017. Wairoa Dam in the Hūnua Ranges was the last dam to start spilling. pic.twitter.com/bskJm6U3HI — Watercare (@watercare_nz) August 26, 2022

It's a far cry from last May, when Auckland's dams dipped under half full - a long way from the historical average of 76 percent.

Low water storage levels were also an issue for Aucklanders in 2020, as record-breaking drought conditions caused dams to drop to just 42.5% in May.

Water restrictions were issued for the city, with the last being lifted in October 2021.

