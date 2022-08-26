Whale-watching flights help residents stranded by floodwater

Source: 1News

From the scenic to the stranded, the planes of a Kaikōura whale-watching company are re-connecting Nelson and Blenheim residents brought apart by floodwaters.

Kaikōura-based company Wings Over Whales usually takes tourists for scenic tours around rocky peninsulas, but has mobilised to help reconnect people separated by road closures in the area.

The main route between Nelson and Blenheim, State Highway 6, had been damaged by flooding and slips - with the alternate route also out of action due to damage.

Around 12 flights run every day to help ferry passengers between the two centres.

Pilot Emily Wallace told 1News that the company had been busy moving farmers, commuters, and even pets - who would've otherwise been stranded.

"It's a bit of a scenic flight as well - the passengers are pretty happy, they've been loving the flights so far. It's a quick trip - about 22 minutes."

