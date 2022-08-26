MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

MPs’ expenses for the April to June quarter have been released, with Labour and Green Ministers racking up nearly $1 million in international travel costs.

The flurry in overseas travel is no surprise following the reopening of the border in July, allowing politicians to head overseas on diplomatic and trade missions.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor racked up the highest international travel bill, with a total of $313,000 on various overseas trips. The release of his credit card statements revealed a further $20,000 in expenses during the April-June quarter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent $137,000 on international travel which included visits to Asia, the US, Europe and Australia.

Fifteen other ministers claimed international travel costs, bringing the total to $925,000.

Other ministerial expenses totalled $636,000 in accommodation and domestic travel. Labour ministers spent $606,000 while the two Green ministers claimed $30,000.

Overall, non-ministerial MPs spent a total of $1.6 million in the recent quarter.

Of these expenses, the National MPs claimed $767,000 in accommodation and travel costs. Many MPs live outside of Wellington.

Leader Christopher Luxon claimed $46,000 on travel and accommodation, including $5000 on VIP transport.

Non-Cabinet Labour MPs racked up a further $607,000 in total costs.

The next biggest spender was ACT: the party’s 10 MPs spent $138,000 between them.

Non-ministerial Greens claimed $70,000 and Te Pāti Māori spent $20,000.