Health of ECE teachers suffering due to understaffing - survey

Understaffing at early childhood centres may be affecting teachers’ well-being, according to a new survey.

In response to the findings, New Zealand's largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa is calling for improved teacher-to-child ratios in the sector.

The 2021 Deakin University survey, commissioned by NZEI Te Riu Roa, asked 228 early childhood and kōhanga reo union members about their working conditions, health, and wellbeing.

The results showed that respondents working in early childhood centres staffed at the minimum required ratios experience more burnout, sleeping problems, higher job demands, and are twice as likely to experience physical violence compared to those at centres staffed better.

The current minimum teacher-to-child ratio set by the Ministry of Education is one teacher for every five children under two years of age. For two-year-olds and over, the current minimum ratio is one teacher to every 10 children.

"These findings suggest that the staffing levels at our early childhood centres are inadequate and need to be reviewed," said NZEI Te Riu Roa ECE spokesperson Virginia Oakly.

However, the survey found that, regardless of staffing levels, early childhood staff experience more burnout, stress, and sleeping issues when compared to the general working population.

One-third of respondents also reported experiencing bullying during the last 12 months, 15% from colleagues, 5% from parents, and 1% from tamariki (children).

One-quarter reported physical violence from tamariki, while 2% experienced violence from parents.

"It is not acceptable," said Oakly.

"Early childhood teachers do vital work to educate and care for our tamariki, and they should be safe."

The survey also found despite the poor conditions, most ECE staff care deeply about their job, with 80% reporting they are passionate about their work, significantly higher than the global working population which averages between 11% to 13%.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford says they're pushing for better adult-to-child ratios, guaranteed and funded non-contact time for teachers, and more support for tamariki with additional learning needs.

"This can be achieved through both Government policy and collective agreement negotiations.

"Early childhood teachers need more support to guarantee high-quality education."