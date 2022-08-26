Emirates to restart direct A380 flights from Auckland to Dubai

Emirates will bring its giant A380 planes back to Auckland as it restarts non-stop flights to Dubai.
The route, with a scheduled flight time of over 17 hours, is one of the longest commercial routes in the world.
During the pandemic it's been using a Boeing 777-300ER with a stop in Kuala Lumpur.
Last week the airline pressed pause on its A380 Christchurch-Dubai via Sydney service, which was meant to resume in December.
The Auckland-Dubai flights will resume on December 1.