Emirates to restart direct A380 flights from Auckland to Dubai

Emirates will bring its giant A380 planes back to Auckland as it restarts non-stop flights to Dubai.

Emirates Airbus A380 at Auckland Airport (Source: istock.com)

The route, with a scheduled flight time of over 17 hours, is one of the longest commercial routes in the world.

During the pandemic it's been using a Boeing 777-300ER with a stop in Kuala Lumpur.

Last week the airline pressed pause on its A380 Christchurch-Dubai via Sydney service, which was meant to resume in December.

The Auckland-Dubai flights will resume on December 1.