Wellington, Christchurch break all-time winter rain records

Source: 1News

Wellington and Christchurch have both broken record rainfalls for winter, according to MetService.

File picture.

File picture.

With a week still to go this winter, Wellington has received 710mm of rain, an all-time record since records began in 1927. The previous record was 621mm in 2006.

READ MORE: Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

This year's rainfall is also 80% higher than the winter average in Wellington.

Meanwhile, in Christchurch, 393.4mm of rain has fallen at the airport this winter. That is over 40mm more than the old record of 351.5mm set in 2008.

Elsewhere, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin have all had rainfalls within their respective top 10s all-time.

New ZealandWeather NewsWellingtonChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Govt mulls cutting 3000 senior teaching roles from budget

2

Auckland CBD knife attack halted by 'selfless act of bravery'

3

Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

4

Victorian police 'arrest' woman for her 100th birthday

5

Kobe Bryant's widow awarded $26m in trial over crash photos

Latest Stories

Atmospheric river that devastated Nelson a record-breaker

Speaker apologises over protest trespass notice to Winston Peters

Watch: Ardern given tour around Auckland's Costco megastore

AUT apologises to Marisa Paterson after sexual harassment complaint

Invercargill service station robbed by person with screwdriver

Related Stories

Atmospheric river that devastated Nelson a record-breaker

Volunteers get hands dirty as Nelson cleanup begins

February's Parliament protest cost police $3.7 million

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ