Wellington, Christchurch break all-time winter rain records

Wellington and Christchurch have both broken record rainfalls for winter, according to MetService.

File picture.

With a week still to go this winter, Wellington has received 710mm of rain, an all-time record since records began in 1927. The previous record was 621mm in 2006.

READ MORE: Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

This year's rainfall is also 80% higher than the winter average in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellington and Christchurch have both broken all-time rainfall records 📏💦



Kelburn recorded 80% more rainfall this winter than average, and Christchurch Airport just over double its winter average.



And we've still got seven days of meteorological winter to go 📆⛄ pic.twitter.com/sny9D6AIGa — MetService (@MetService) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, in Christchurch, 393.4mm of rain has fallen at the airport this winter. That is over 40mm more than the old record of 351.5mm set in 2008.

Elsewhere, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin have all had rainfalls within their respective top 10s all-time.