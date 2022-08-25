Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

MetService has updated its severe weather watches for Auckland and a number of other places around New Zealand on Thursday morning.

According to the forecaster, there is still a chance Auckland will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds from 1pm.

The Auckland region is under a heavy rain and strong winds watch in the six hours from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday.

"Northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places," the watch reads.

"A brief period of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria in some places."

🟡 Severe Weather Watches 🟡



🌧 Heavy Rain Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and the ranges of northern Gisborne, Mt Taranaki, and Tasman west of Motueka.



💨 Strong Wind Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, and Great Barrier Island. pic.twitter.com/9RwenXZNHU — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2022

Northland has a heavy rain and strong winds watch in place from 10am to 5pm on Thursday.

Bay of Plenty, and the ranges of northern Gisborne, remain under a heavy rain watch from 4pm on Thursday until 1am on Friday.

Further south, there are heavy rain falls possible for Tasman west of Motueka for the 12hrs from 3pm on Thursday.

"Amounts may approach warning criteria in some places."

MetService also issued a thunderstorm outlook for Thursday among the weather watches.

"There is a general low risk of thunderstorms embedded within the rain-band affecting Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato this afternoon and/or early evening, and over other central and western parts of the North Island later in the day.

"This risk of embedded thunderstorms is however considered moderate about eastern Bay of Plenty from evening."