Ross Taylor joins heavy hitters in Big Bash draft

Ross Taylor has become the latest Kiwi to sign up for the Big Bash League draft in Australia, joining the likes of Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham on the 332-player list.

Ross Taylor. (Source: Photosport)

Taylor, who retired from international cricket earlier this year as New Zealand's most capped player across all formats, will likely be available for the entire tournament that runs through December and January.

The 38-year-old has never played in the BBL but has an impressive domestic T20 record, having scored over 6000 runs at an average of 30 and strike rate of 131 in his career.

He did play for Victoria before Australia's domestic T20 competition shifted to a franchise-based tournament in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor is one of five New Zealanders in Sunday's draft, with Boult, Neesham, Mitchell McClenaghan and Todd Astle also putting their names forward for selection. Colin Munro is also available for retention by the Perth Scorchers.

Boult made headlines earlier this month for requesting a release from his contract with New Zealand Cricket in order to play more franchise cricket around the world and spend time with family.

READ MORE: Trent Boult released from NZ Cricket contract

The 33-year-old fast bowler has been named as one of the platinum players in the BBL draft, meaning he will be one of 12 players to pick up a AU$350,000 (NZ$391,000) salary for the eight-week tournament.

He has also signed-on for the new UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20), where he will play as part of the Mumbai Indians' Emirates side.

Both competitions take place at the same time the Black Caps tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs.