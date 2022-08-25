Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

Source: Radio New Zealand

The local Korean community is shocked there is a likely link between the deaths of two children and a migrant from their home country.

Police in Clendon Park.

Police in Clendon Park. (Source: 1News)

By Amy Williams for rnz.co.nz

The Associated Press has reported that a relative of two children whose bodies were found in luggage in Auckland was likely in South Korea.

An official at Korea's National Police Agency told the Associated Press the woman was a Korean-born New Zealander in her 40s who arrived in South Korea in 2018.

Auckland Korean leaders have been fielding calls from concerned members of their community about the recent discovery.

Korea-New Zealand Cultural Association co-president Diane Lee said: "When we heard about the news we [felt] shocked and we just see it as a tragedy situation."

She contacted the police to express concern and willingness to assist with any investigation.

Korean community leader Joy Kim runs safety education programmes spanning topics such as road rules to family violence, through the Asian Safety Education and Promotion Charitable Trust.

The community was awaiting more information and praying for those involved, she said.

"A few leaders contacted each other and we started praying because what can we say, what can we do."

Kim said knowing migrants from Korea were highly educated was adding to the shock.

The community was willing to help the police with the investigation, if needed, Kim said.

"Any time they need help then we can get involved but we're so shocked, what can we say."

Human rights lawyer Tony Ellis said extraditing the person from South Korea who was believed to be linked to the criminal case in New Zealand would be simpler if they were not a citizen of Korea.

If the person was a citizen of South Korea, the country might refuse, he said.

New Zealand police declined to comment on the investigation.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

2

Stressed workers join new 'quiet quitting' trend

3

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

4

NZ soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine while on leave

5

Victorian police 'arrest' woman for her 100th birthday

Latest Stories

Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

Invercargill service station robbed by man with screwdriver

Anne Heche to be laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

Western leaders salute Ukraine on its Independence Day

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

Related Stories

Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

Invercargill service station robbed by man with screwdriver

Startling link revealed between state care and prison

Middlemore patient death: Review finds ED was 'abnormally busy'