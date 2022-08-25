King Cobra gang member charged after gun, ammo found in car

A patched King Cobra gang member has been charged and firearms have been seized after a vehicle was pulled over in south-east Auckland last week.

A revolver seized by police following a search of a vehicle of interest in Flat Bush, Auckland. (Source: New Zealand Police)

It comes after police stopped and searched a vehicle of interest in Flat Bush.

"Police have conducted a search of the vehicle and located a revolver and ammunition inside," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement.

A 36-year-old passenger, a patched King Cobra gang member, has since been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unrelated driving offences.

The vehicle's 27-year-old driver has also been charged with unrelated offending.

A further search carried out at a nearby home in Flat Bush saw a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges recovered by Operation Cobalt staff, Proctor said.

A sawn-off shotgun seized by police. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Three late-model European vehicles were also impounded by police.

It comes after a firearm was reportedly pointed from one of the impounded vehicles in Ōtara earlier this month.

"This is a great example of police staff working together to achieve the aims of Operation Cobalt in targeting unlawful activity," Proctor said.

"While there is a team of dedicated Operation Cobalt staff across the country, it also involves a whole of police approach to suppressing and disrupting this illegal activity."

Inquiries into the firearms incident are ongoing.

