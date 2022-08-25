Invercargill service station robbed by person with screwdriver

Source: 1News

Police are investigating after an Invercargill service station was the target of an aggravated robbery on Wednesday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said a person, armed with what appeared to be a screwdriver, entered the service station on Elles Road at around 8.25pm.

The offender is believed to have taken "several pouches of tobacco" before fleeing the scene, CIB Detective Constable Chris Guild said in a statement.

"We would like to hear from anyone that has been offered to purchase tobacco outside of typical retail transactions."

Guild said police had spoken to the occupants of a silver Nissan previously sought and were "satisfied they were not involved in the incident and that the offender was acting alone".

A scene examination has been completed and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Anyone with information has been urged to speak to police on 105, quoting event number P051679160.

