Auckland CBD knife attack halted by 'selfless act of bravery'

Source: 1News

Police are hailing the "selfless act of bravery" of a member of the public who stepped in to stop a knife attack in Auckland's CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Auckland Town Hall.

The attack happened outside Auckland's Town Hall where a graduation ceremony was taking place.

Police were called to the incident around 3pm after reports a woman attacked someone with a knife.

"This was an unprovoked and isolated incident, where the woman attacked a member of the public with the knife, causing superficial injuries," Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander said.

"The woman then attempted to attack another person who attempted to intervene.

"At this point, another member of the public restrained the woman until police arrived on scene. The woman was then taken into custody without further incident."

Malthus thanked the member of the public for their "selfless act of bravery in restraining the offender".

"Both members of the public caught up in this incident were treated at the scene for superficial injuries."

Police say the 38-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring with intent and assault.

She is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

