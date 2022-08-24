Covid-19: 17 deaths reported, 3140 new cases

There are 3140 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 373 people in hospital with the virus, 29 fewer than Tuesday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 436, down from 541 a week ago, and 453 24 hours ago.

Seventeen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 17 people who have died, two were aged in their 60s, six were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Ten were men and seven were women.

Five were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Nelson Marlborough, and one each were from Whanganui, Canterbury and Southern.

There are now a total of 1845 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now seven.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3303, down on 3975 a week ago, and 3496 24 hours ago.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (86), Auckland (1219), Waikato (280), Bay of Plenty (118), Lakes (64), Hawke's Bay (77), MidCentral (105), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (84), Tairāwhiti (34), Wairarapa (30), Capital and Coast (178), Hutt Valley (94), Nelson Marlborough (104), Canterbury (337), West Coast (20), South Canterbury (37) and Southern (228).

The location of six cases is unknown.

A total of 3600 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8592 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 23,110. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 147 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, 3693 community cases were announced.